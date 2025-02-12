Boys Basketball: Totino-Grace chasing fourth straight 3A title

At 15-5 and ranked in the top-10 of Class 3A, the Totino-Grace boys basketball team is in a position to win its fourth straight state championship.

But, as 8th-year head coach Nick Carroll laid out, this is perhaps the deepest 3A has been in a long time. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Mankato East, Alexandria, Orono, DeLaSalle, and others all have a realistic chance to hoist the title trophy in late March.

KSTP Sports stopped by a recent Eagles practice and spoke with Carroll, senior guard and Wofford commit Chace Watley, junior forward Dothan Ijadimbola, and sophomore guard Malachi Hill.

Ijadimbola has an offer from the Gophers and other high-major D-1 programs, while Hill is one of the best 10th-graders in the state.

The Eagles have six regular season game left before the section playoffs begin. Two of their losses this year have come versus top 4A teams Hopkins and Cretin-Derham Hall.