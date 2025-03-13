Boys basketball: Shakopee beats Prior Lake in section title game

The Shakopee boys basketball team will play in the Class-4A state tournament next week after beating Prior Lake 62-57 Wednesday night in Shakopee.

Shakopee senior guard, Devin Pass hit a go-ahead three pointer with 2:26 left in the game, and the Sabers never trailed after that. Pass finished with 8 points in the game. Fellow senior guard Eli Schroeder lead Shakopee with 10 points.

With the win, Shakopee claimed a Section-2 4A title and is returning to state for the first time since 2021.