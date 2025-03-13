Boys basketball: Orono has state tournament in their sights

The Orono boys basketball team is one win away from reaching the Class-3A state tournament. The lone win will have to come against a 26-2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s team Thursday night.

Orono is led by senior guard Nolan Groves, who is averaging over 34 points per game this season. Groves is also a finalist for the Mr. Basketball award.

***Click the video box above to hear comments from Groves and Orono head coach Barry Wohler***

Orono and Benilde-St. Margaret’s last game against each other was on February 25. The Red Knights won that game 66-64. Since then, Orono has won three straight games. Orono is 21-7 overall on the season.

Orono and Benilde-St. Margaret’s are scheduled to tip off Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School. The winner of this game wins a Section-6AAA title and clinches a berth in the state tournament.