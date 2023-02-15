Boys basketball – No. 1 Holy Family cruises to win over Providence Academy

The Holy Family boys basketball team is the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A and cruised to their 19th win of the season after defeating Providence Academy 99-49 Tuesday night.

Holy Family has two 6-foot-11 post players, seniors Collin Mulholland and Boden Kapke. Kapke is a Butler commit and scored 16 points in the win against Providence Academy.

Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game

Junior guard Kole Hanson and senior guard Braylon Cummings each added 21 points for Holy Family in the win.

Holy family improved to 19-2 overall and will travel to Jordan on Friday.

Providence Academy has lost three straight games and sits at 5-15 on the season. They will host Minnehaha Academy on Friday.