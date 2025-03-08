Boys Basketball: Maple Grove beats Park Center in section semifinal

The Maple Grove boys basketball team is a game closer to the state tournament after a 72-68 Section-5AAAA semifinal win over Park Center Friday night in Maple Grove.

Maple Grove had big games from several players, senior guard Keegan Harney led the Crimson with 21 points, sophomore guard Baboucarr Ann had 18 points, and senior forward Nathan Hromadka chipped in with 13 points.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game***

Park Center was led by a 31 point game from junior guard Xavier Frelix.

With the win, Maple Grove advances to the Section-5AAAA title game against top-seeded Champlin Park, Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Click here to view the Section 5AAAA bracket.