Boys Basketball: Cretin-Derham Hall is headed to state after win over Tartan

The gym at Cretin-Derham Hall was jam packed Thursday night for the Section-4AAAA finale. Cretin-Derham Hall stormed back in the second half for a 73-68 win clinching a spot in the state tournament.

Tartan was led by senior guard, Cedric (CJ) Banks, and his 26 point game. The Titans led 42-29 at halftime.

Cretin-Derham Hall came to life offensively in the second half, the Raiders out scored Tartan, 44-26 in the final 18 minutes of the game.

The Raiders had multiple double-digit scorers: Jojo Mitchell led the way with 23 points, Tommy Ahneman added 21 points, and Monteff Dixon chipped in 14 points in the win.

With the win, the Raiders have won nine straight games, and now head to state with a 27-1 overall record.