Boys basketball – Chaska beats Bloomington Jefferson 83-80

The Chaska boys basketball team has won two of their last three games after an 83-80 win against Bloomington Jefferson Tuesday night in Chaska.

Bloomington Jefferson was led by a 30-point, nine assist game from junior Daniel Freitag. He is a top recruit in basketball and football. Freitag recently received a football offer from Notre Dame. The Gophers have also shown interest.

The football offers keep coming in for Jefferson's @DanielFreitag_.



Notre Dame was the latest a few days ago, but he's also a top basketball recruit. He says he wouldn't mind playing both in college.



30pts, 9 assists tonight in a tough 83-80 loss at Chaska. @KSTPSports pic.twitter.com/dSwVNQwliN — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) January 25, 2023

Chaska improved to 4-9 overall following the win, their next game is Friday night against New Prague at Chaska High School.

Bloomington Jefferson dropped to 4-8 overall, and will host Orono Friday night.