Boys basketball – Chaska beats Bloomington Jefferson 83-80
The Chaska boys basketball team has won two of their last three games after an 83-80 win against Bloomington Jefferson Tuesday night in Chaska.
Bloomington Jefferson was led by a 30-point, nine assist game from junior Daniel Freitag. He is a top recruit in basketball and football. Freitag recently received a football offer from Notre Dame. The Gophers have also shown interest.
Chaska improved to 4-9 overall following the win, their next game is Friday night against New Prague at Chaska High School.
Bloomington Jefferson dropped to 4-8 overall, and will host Orono Friday night.