Boldy’s goal with 1.3 left in OT lifts Wild over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored with 1.3 seconds left in overtime and Filip Gustavsson made a career-high 47 saves to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

The game was a chippy, defensive struggle. After two scoreless periods, the Devils were outshooting the Wild 22-19.

Minnesota finally broke through 6:41 into the third when Mason Shaw scored his seventh goal of the season on a wraparound.

Timo Meier answered for the Devils five minutes later with his 35th goal of the season on a wraparound of his own.

New Jersey was unable to convert on a late power play, and the teams went to overtime.

Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson is congratulated by teammates, including Marcus Johansson (90), after the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The Wild won 2-1 in overtime. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes shoots against the Minnesota Wild during overtime in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The Wild won 2-1. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger Previous Next

It was a back-and-forth five minutes of extra hockey, with both goaltenders making good saves. After Jack Hughes hit the post for the Devils, the puck caromed off a post to Boldy and he beat the buzzer with his 23rd goal of the season.

Vitek Vanecek stopped 27 shots for New Jersey.

NOTES: The Devils are 10-4 in overtime, while the Wild improved to 4-5.

UP NEXT

Wild: Play at Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Devils: Play at Buffalo on Friday night.

