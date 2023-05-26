Baseball: Blaine tops Mounds View in extra innings

By KSTP Sports

Blaine defeats Mounds View in 10th inning

Bolstered by pitchers Benny McDonald and Ethan Pettis with a combined seven strikeouts, the Blaine Bengals came out on top with a run in the 10th inning to defeat the Mounds View Mustangs at Mounds View High School on Wednesday evening. The final score was 3-2.

Next up for Mounds View will be Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha Christian Academy on Memorial Day at 1 p.m. once again at Mounds View High School in a Section 5AAAA championship bracket quarterfinal.

This was Blaine’s final game of the regular season. Blaine will play a first round Section 7AAAA first round playoff game next Wednesday. The bracket hasn’t been posted yet.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game***

Mounds View is led by junior catcher Drew Rogers, a Georgia Tech commit.