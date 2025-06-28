Blackhawks draft Edina’s Mason West in 1st round; Woodbury’s Logan Hensler goes to Ottawa

Two Minnesota natives were selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday night.

Edina forward Mason West was taken with the 29th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks. Earlier in the evening, Woodbury’s Logan Hensler went 23rd overall to the Ottawa Senators.

West, who scored 27 goals last season for the Hornets, recently committed to Michigan State. He plans to play high school football at Edina this fall before joining the Fargo Force of the USHL in the winter.

Hensler, a former Hill-Murray standout, spent time with the U.S. National Team Development Program and played his freshman season at Wisconsin.