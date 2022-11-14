Bethel football reacts to receiving at-large berth in D-III playoffs

For the 11th time in program history, the Bethel University football team is headed to the NCAA Division III Football Championships. Bethel received an at-large invitation for the 32-team field. St. John’s received the MIAC automatic bid after defeating Bethel on Saturday in the conference title game.

The Royals (8-2) travel to Wheaton College (8-2), who also received an at-large bid, on Saturday with a noon kickoff.

We spoke with head coach Steve Johnson on Monday about making the tourney. Johnson is in his 33rd year as Bethel coach.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Johnson***

Bethel will be making back-to-back appearances into the postseason for the fourth time in program history where all playoff appearances have come over the last 20 seasons. Last season the Royals received an at-large bid traveling down to Central (IA) where they were defeated 61-35.

Bethel Sports Information contributed to this story