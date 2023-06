Benilde-St. Margaret's vs Blake Girls Lacrosse Section Semifinal 6-5-23

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls’ high school lacrosse team rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeat Blake School 14-6 in the section semifinals Monday night.

The Red Knights improve to 13-2 this season and they’ll face Maple Grove in the section title game Wednesday night.

***CLICK VIDEO BOX FOR HIGHLIGHTS OF THE BSM-BLAKE GAME***