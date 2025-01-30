Mpls boxer David Morrell set for Saturday’s clash of undefeated light heavyweight title-holders vs. David Benavidez

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There is a heightened amount of supposed dislike between David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. that is reminiscent of the Gervonta “Tank” Davis-Ryan Garcia war of words that dominated their showdown nearly two years ago.

Then, after Davis knocked out Garcia in the seventh round, they suddenly were best buddies.

So how much is real in the buildup to Saturday’s fight — and Benavidez hinted there is hype involved — is unknown. But what is known is this bout between undefeated light heavyweight champions is one many boxing fans have anticipated for several months.

“This is what boxing really needs,” said Morrell’s trainer, Ronnie Shields. “This is what boxing is all about — the best fighting the best.”

Benavidez (29-0, 24 knockouts) will put his interim WBC title on the line against Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) and his WBA belt.

Speaking of belts, Morrell threw his at Benavidez at an event last month in Miami. Benavidez accused Morrell of “trying to get out of the fight,” which Morrell denied.

“Why would I want to cancel the fight if I fought for this fight to be here?” Morrell said.

Benavidez, who’s from Phoenix and lives in Las Vegas, likely will try to overwhelm Morrell early. The 28-year-old has shown the ability to go the distance, if necessary, winning two of his three most recent fights by unanimous decision.

The Cuba-born Morrell, who lives in Minneapolis, has been a dominant boxer since turning pro in 2019. Even the two fights that reached the judges’ cards were one-sided in the 27-year-old’s favor. That includes his most recent out, a 117-111, 118-110, 117-117 victory over Radivoje Kalajdzic on Aug. 3 to win the championship.

That win put him in line for Benavidez, and Morrell promised an even more emphatic result.

“I’m 100% knocking out David Benavidez,” Morrell said through an interpreter.

Both fighters traded verbal jabs at Thursday’s news conference and even stood up at one point to challenge each other before others stepped in.

Benavidez went on an expletive-filled tirade early in their part of the news conference, looking down at and pointing at the seated Morrell.

“I’m going to beat the (stuff) out of you and I hope you have no (freaking) excuses because you look scared as (stuff) right now,” Benavidez said. “You can smile and do all the (stuff) you want, but when you step into the ring this Saturday, that’s ‘El Monstro’s’ world and you’re going to see exactly what the (stuff) I’m made of.”

Morrell said he wasn’t concerned about going up against Benavidez, a -225 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook.

“Everyone he has faced so far has been either on the brink of retirement or has had to come up or come down in weight,” Morrell said. “I want to end that myth that he’s a monster.”

Similar words were exchanged between Davis and Garcia until the fight ended. Then nothing but respect.

“I know we talked a lot of trash leading into the fight, but (Davis) knows what it is,” Garcia said after their match. “It’s all love at the end of the day. I was honored to be in the ring with a great fighter and I respect him a lot.”

Maybe any bad feelings between Benavidez and Morrell will be put aside after the final bell this weekend.

“It’s just the hype of the fight,” Benavidez acknowledged. “He goes at me, I go at him. At the end of the day, we’re both going to get in the ring and I’m going to show him exactly who I am this Saturday.”

WBC featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1) will face former unified champion Stephen Fulton Jr. (22-1) in the co-main event. Fulton beat Figueroa by majority decision on Nov. 27, 2021.

