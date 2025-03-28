Battle leads Gophers women’s basketball team into WBIT semifinals

Amaya Battle put up a career high 35 points to lead the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team (23-11, 8-10 B1G) over the Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-11, 17-3 WCC) 82-77 on Thursday night at Williams Arena to advance to the WBIT semifinal game.

Minnesota will face Florida on Monday at 4 p.m. CT at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., live on ESPNU.

The Gophers had three players score in double figures, led by Battle’s 35 points, also notching 10 assists. Grace Grocholski tacked on 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals and Tori McKinney helped out with 19 points and two steals.

Minnesota utilized excellent ball movement in Thursday’s game, piling up 17 assists on 29 made field goals.