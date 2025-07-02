Bailey Ober placed on injured list, Twins recall Kody Funderburk from St. Paul

Pitcher Bailey Ober has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a left hip impingement.

Ober has made 17 starts for the Twins this season, going 4-6 with a 5.28 ERA, allowing 21 home runs, 22 walks and 74 strikeouts.

Replacing Ober on the roster will be Kody Funderburk, who is being recalled from the St. Paul Saints. Funderburk allowed one run on eight hits in nine innings pitched during his most recent stint with St. Paul.

He had three walks and eight strikeouts in six relief appearances from June 10 to June 29.

Additionally, infielder Jonah Bride has been outrighted to St. Paul. Bride was designated for assignment after Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers to make room for infielder Royce Lewis.