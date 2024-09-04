Back above playoff cut line, Loons welcome new DP Joaquin Pereyra

Minnesota United is back above the cut line in the MLS Western Conference playoff race, and they added a potentially impactful player as they head into the homestretch.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ one-on-one interview with Minnesota United head coach Eric Ramsay about the latest newcomer and his team’s situation looking ahead to the final seven matches of the season

Signed in a very busy summer transfer window, the Loons welcomed Argentinian midfielder Joaquin Pereyra this week for his first practice sessions at the team’s headquarters in Blaine.

New #MNUFC Designated Player midfielder Joaquín Pereyra arrived and was out with the Loons at practice for the first time today in Blaine.



Here's some video of his workoutand what head coach Eric Ramsay told our @ChrisLongKSTP about the team's latest big-time signing. pic.twitter.com/QhpKIqTFF1 — KSTPSports (@KSTPSports) September 3, 2024

It’s not certain if Pereyra will be in the lineup when the Loons come off the final break of the season in St. Louis on Saturday, September 14th.

The Loons sit in ninth place – the final playoff position – with seven games remaining in the season.

Last week’s win over last-placed San Jose was only the Loons third win in their last seventeen matches dating back to May 4th. Two of those wins are over San Jose. The other came against Kansas City who are tied for next-to-last.

The final seven matches include one more against Kansas City and two against the St. Louis side tied with K.C. for next-to-last in the conference.