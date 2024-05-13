Aurora FC preparing for start of third season with new head coach

Minnesota Aurora FC practiced on Monday morning at TCO Stadium in Eagan, and took time afterwards to speak with members of the media.

KSTP spoke with midfielder Morgan Stone and new head coach Colette Montgomery on how the team is getting ready to kick-off the 2024 season on the road on May 23rd vs. the Chicago Dutch Lions.

The pair tackled several other topics, including building on the foundation of the last two years, so much of the roster returning from last season, and how they plan to bounce back from the early end of last year’s season.

The Aurora’s home opener is May 30th vs. RKC Third Coast.