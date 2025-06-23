Aurora clinches playoff berth with 1-1 draw

Minnesota Aurora FC rallied from a first-half deficit to earn a 1-1 draw against River Light FC on Sunday night, clinching a USL W League playoff berth and securing their fourth consecutive Heartland Division title in front of 4,061 fans at TCO Stadium.

Aurora (9-0-2) remained unbeaten in the regular season and qualified for the playoffs for the fourth straight year. Ava Westlund scored the equalizer in the 62nd minute, assisted by Mariah Nguyen, marking her third goal of the season.

Goalkeeper Nadia Cooper recorded a season-high four saves.

River Light FC opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Sydney Fink headed in a corner kick from Calli Chiarelli.

Westlund leveled the match after Nguyen slipped a pass through the River Light backline. Westlund finished with a one-touch shot past the goalkeeper.

Minnesota closes out the regular season at home against Rochester FC on Saturday, June 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.