Argent Alpha: Harder to Kill Part 2

Journey to becoming 'Harder to Kill'

A group of men over 50 years old are trying to slow down the aging process.

Our Joe Schmit is part of that group and he’s describing how the results are much more than just physical.

Scott Jagodzinski started Argent Alpha, and so far, over 100 men in 10 states have decided to quit acting their age.

Brock Harling is a professional trainer who has seen bodies transform through Argent Alpha. Overcoming mental hurdles, doing the work, and putting on a little sweat can all pay off.

That was one of the surprises for most, in addition to the camaraderie that grew with every pushup — and what seemed impossible became possible.

The group holds periodic special events.

This one was a boot camp hosted by 73-year-old Robert Owens, a former Air Force officer who put participants through what he called… The Crucible.

However, not all the workouts are extreme. The goal is not just to expand your lifespan; it’s designed to extend your health span so you can be active for as long as possible.

The harder-to-kill boys hold each other accountable, and share knowledge on topics like nutrition, hydration, sleep and mindset.

Joe Schmit is almost two years in and lost 30 pounds, but is happiest that he gained six-and-a-half pounds of muscle at an age when many men would have lost three to five pounds of muscle.

