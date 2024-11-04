Arbitration expert Joseph Daly previews Taylor vs. Lore/Rodriguez Timberwolves/Lynx ownership battle

KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson chatted with Mitchell Hamline Law School professor emeritus / arbitration expert Joseph Daly about the Glen Taylor vs. Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez arbitration battle, the neutral arbitrator, Thomas Fraser and his role, and other fundamental facts about the dispute.

Arbitration begins Monday morning in downtown Minneapolis and should settle the ownership future of the Timberwolves and Lynx. The process could take several weeks.

Taylor told KSTP Sports in March that the sale of the Timberwolves and Lynx to Lore and Rodriguez is off. Taylor said that the two failed to meet their deadline for the final payment to obtain a controlling stake in the organizations.

Lore and Rodriguez have pushed back, saying that they have honored all parts of their agreement with Taylor.

After mediation in May failed to bring conclusion, arbitration is the final step. The bottom-line is this: Did Lore and Rodriguez honor all parts of their written agreement with Taylor. If the three-person panel decides yes, they then would need approval from the NBA’s Board of Governors to then become the majority owners.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has long suggested that this situation is a legal matter. So, in theory, the Board of Governors should side with however the arbitrators decide.

The other two arbitrators will be retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Blatz and Wilson Sonsini partner Joseph R. Slights III. Blatz was appointed by Taylor, Slights III by Lore and Rodriguez.