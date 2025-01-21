Zverev complains when a feather delays play at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev has been bothered by an officiating call caused by a bird’s feather at the Australian Open. The second-seeded Zverev took the first set of his quarterfinal Tuesday but was down 4-2 in the second when American Tommy Paul saved two break points. With the game in the balance, chair umpire Nacho Forcadell of Spain called “let — replay the point” during a rally when he saw a white bird feather drop into Zverev’s eyeline as the German player was in his backswing. A bemused Zverev yelled: “What? A feather? There’s millions of them on the court.” Zverev lost the point and the game but rallied to win the second set.

