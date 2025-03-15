Zuby Ejiofor much more than just most improved in record-setting performance for No. 6 St. John’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe most improved didn’t really do Zuby Ejiofor justice.

The junior forward delivered an overpowering performance Friday night for No. 6 St. John’s, scoring a career-best 33 points — a school record in the Big East Tournament — as the Red Storm rolled into the conference championship game for the first time in 25 years with a 79-63 victory over No. 25 Marquette.

“The big dog over here just was tremendous. Last night, he got a little frustrated because he didn’t get the ball much, and tonight he just showed unbelievable leadership every timeout,” St. John’s coach Rick Pitino said.

“I don’t know what was better, his play or his leadership tonight. They were both pretty extraordinary.”

After winning the Big East Most Improved Player award this season, Ejiofor took only four shots Thursday in a 78-57 quarterfinal blowout of Butler, finishing with four points and seven rebounds.

In truth, the Johnnies didn’t need much from him in that one. But they fell behind by 15 early against Marquette in the semifinals — before Ejiofor took over.

Dominating the Golden Eagles down low and running the floor with abandon, the Kansas transfer from Garland, Texas, went 11 of 15 from the field with an array of purposeful post moves and thunderous dunks. He shot 11 for 12 at the foul line.

The team co-captain added nine rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes, providing just the boost St. John’s needed to pull away and win easily in the end.

When he came out off the court with seconds left, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound Ejiofor grinned as he received handshakes from teammates, and the sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd let loose with a chorus of “Zooooooob!!”

“It was just an amazing feeling, and I got it early. I just want to thank my coaching staff and my teammates for putting me in the position to be successful,” said Ejiofor, also a first-team All-Big East selection this season. “They told me to come out and be a lot more aggressive than I did last game, and that’s exactly what I did. So I just want to give all the props to them.”

It was the most points for a player in a Big East semifinal since Kemba Walker scored 33 for UConn against Syracuse in 2011. Ejiofor also became the first St. John’s player since Walter Berry in 1986 with at least 30 points and nine rebounds in a postseason game.

Ejiofor’s previous career high was 28 points against Kansas State on Dec. 7.

Coming off the program’s first outright Big East regular-season title in 40 years, the Johnnies hold the top seed at the conference tournament for the first time since 1986.

They’ll play Saturday night against second-seeded Creighton or No. 3 seed UConn, looking for their fourth Big East Tournament championship and first since 2000.

“It’s been a crazy ride,” Ejiofor said. “We want to be in these moments.”

