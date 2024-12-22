Zubcic aiming to finally beat Odermatt on the Gran Risa in tricky conditions for World Cup GS

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Filip Zubcic will be hoping to finally beat Marco Odermatt on the Gran Risa although several skiers thought the World Cup giant slalom race should have been called off. Zubcic posted the fastest time in the opening run but his advantage is just 0.05 seconds over Alexander Steen Olsen. Odermatt is third fastest, 0.19 behind Zubcic, in tricky conditions that made what is already one of the toughest courses on the circuit even more difficult. As well as being overcast, there are plenty of ruts and bumps on the course and almost no one was taking any risks. Zubcic was beaten by Odermatt in Alta Badia last year despite a stellar second run.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.