Zion Williamson ruled out of the Pelicans’ game against the Grizzlies on Friday night

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Friday night’s game at the Memphis Grizzlies. Williamson sat out Monday night’s victory over Utah with a non-COVID illness and the club announced on Thursday that he would remain out on Friday “due to return to play reconditioning from illness.” Williamson will miss his 35th game this season. He was previously sidelined by a left hamstring strain. He has played in just 10 games. Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram also won’t play at Memphis, missing his 21st straight game.

