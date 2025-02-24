Zion Williamson powers the Pelicans to a 114-96 comeback victory over the Spurs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 22 points and nine rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-96 on Sunday night to open a two-game set.

The teams will meet again in New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Kelly Olynyk had 14 points and 15 rebounds — his first double-double since the Toronto Raptors sent him to New Orleans as part of a trade for Brandon Ingram.

Rookie center Yves Missi grabbed career-high 15 rebounds, fellow rookie center Karlo Matkovic scored a career-high 19 points, wing Trey Murphy III scored 15 points and reserve guard Jose Alvarado added 12 points for the Pelicans. They’ve won two of their past three games since snapping a 10-gme skid just before the NBA All-Star break.

Julian Champagnie tied a career high with six 3s as he and Keldon Johnson each scored 18 points for San Antonio.

De’Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes each scored 13 points for the Spurs, who led 50-33 when Barnes hit a 3 with 5:07 left in the second quarter.

Takeaways

Spurs: San Antonio fell to 1-2 in three games since French star Victor Wembanyama was lost for the season because of a blood clot in his right shoulder.

Pelicans: When New Orleans woke up in the third quarter, they dominated, outscoring the Spurs 51-22 during the final 14:12 of the game. Meanwhile, rookie centers Missi and Matkovic combined for 25 points and 21 rebounds.

Key moment

Williamson’s layup as he was fouled by Johnson in the fourth quarter gave the Pelicans their first lead since the first quarter. The basket was part of a decisive 25-5 run — including a 15-2 run to open the fourth quarter — that put the Pelicans up for good at 88-79.

Key stat

Poor shooting doomed the Spurs, who went 32 of 97 (33%) overall and 15 of 51 (29.4%) from 3-point range.

