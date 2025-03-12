Zion Williamson gets 2nd triple-double in 2 weeks in Pelicans’ win over Clippers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans star power forward Zion Williamson says his second triple-double in two weeks exemplifies his focus on building now for a better future. Williamson had 22 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds performance during a 127-120 victory over the playoff-contending Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. He took the game over in the fourth quarter, when he had 10 points, five assists and five rebounds. Williamson says even though the Pelicans’ season hasn’t gone the way they wanted, it doesn’t mean they can’t start working toward being a better team next season. Williamson has scored 20 or more points in 10 of 12 games in which he’s played since the NBA trade deadline. Those included 40- and 37-point performances.

