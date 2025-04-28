Zimbabwe wins the toss and bats in 2nd cricket test as it chases a series sweep in Bangladesh

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss Monday and opted to bat first in the second cricket test against Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe won the first test by three wickets, breaking a four-year losing streak in this format.

Seeking a first series sweep on Bangladesh soil, Zimbabwe handed Vincent Masekesa a debut and called up wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga, replacing Victor Nyauchu and Nyasha Mayavo.

Bangladesh made three lineup changes, giving pace bowler Tanzim Hasan a debut and recalling opening bat Anamul Haque and offspinner Nayeem Hasan. Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Khaled Ahmed were dropped and Nahid Rana was released for another tournament.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nayeem Hasan, Tanzim Hasan.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (captain), Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani.

