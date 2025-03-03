Zilisch made Cup Series debut with impressive and fiery weekend at COTA

Connor Zilisch had a fiery NASCAR Cup Series debut. Literally. The 18-year-old’s impressive weekend at the Circuit of the Americas ended early when he couldn’t avoid a spin by Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez early in the final stage of Sunday’s race. The collision sent Zilisch hard into the tire barrier and the car caught fire as he climbed out. It was an unfortunate end to an otherwise impressive race weekend for a youngster who hopes to become the youngest winner in Cup Series history.

