Zibanejad says the Rangers have ‘no other option’ than to stay positive as the losses pile up

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Rangers are trying to stay confident as their season continues to slip away. The Washington Capitals beat them 7-4 on Saturday to give them 16 losses in their past 21 games. Center Mika Zibanejad says he and his teammates have no other option than to stay positive. The Rangers are tied with the Islanders for last place in the Metropolitan Division nearly midway through the season. They are coming off going to the Eastern Conference final and winning the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s best team in the 2023-24 season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.