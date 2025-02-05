Zhou Guanyu joins Ferrari as a reserve driver for 2025 F1 season

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — The first Chinese driver in Formula 1 is heading back to Ferrari as one of its reserve drivers for the 2025 season. Zhou Guanyu doesn’t have a race seat for 2025 after leaving Sauber at the end of last year but could step in for Ferrari if Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton can’t race. Zhou first raced in F1 in 2021 for what was then the Alfa Romeo team, before it reverted back to the Sauber name. He was a Ferrari academy driver earlier in his career. Zhou is one of two reserves for Ferrari alongside another ex-Sauber driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.