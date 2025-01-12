Zeigler and No. 1 Tennessee recover from blowout and pull away late for 74-70 win at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Zakai Zeigler scored 16 points and No. 1 Tennessee beat Texas 74-70 on Saturday in the Volunteers’ first game since a 30-point blowout loss earlier in the week at No. 8 Florida. Jordan Gainey’s 3-pointer gave Tennessee a 66-60 lead with 2:41 to play before Zeigler scored the next six points for the Volunteers, including a buzzer-beating reverse layup with 59 seconds left. Tre Johnson scored 26 for Texas but had just one basket over the final 11 minutes.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.