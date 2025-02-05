Zegras scores, Gibson gets win in 500th NHL start as Ducks snap Stars’ 5-game win streak 2-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, John Gibson made 26 saves in his 500th career NHL game and the Anaheim Ducks beat Dallas 2-1 on Tuesday night, snapping the Stars’ five-game winning streak.

Cutter Gauthier also scored for Anaheim, which has won four straight at home.

Dallas’ Colin Blackwell had a one-timer off a pass by Sam Steel 1:29 into the third period to tie it at 1-all. Jake Oettinger stopped 26 shots.

Zegras redirected Alex Killorn’s shot past Oettinger 4:07 into the third period to put the Ducks back on top.

Gibson became the first goaltender in franchise history to appear in 500 games. He is the 10th American-born netminder to reach that milestone and the third active. The New York Rangers Jonathan Quick has appeared in 797 games and Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck has played in 547.

It was also Gibson’s 202nd win, leaving him four wins from tying Jean-Sebastien Giguere for the most in franchise history.

Takeaways

Stars: It was Oettinger’s first loss against the Ducks in nine games. He came into the contest 8-0-0 with a 1.85 goals-against average and .930 save percentage against Anaheim.

Ducks: Have outscored opponents 16-6 during their home winning streak. They are also 7-1-1 in their last nine on home ice.

Key moment

Gibson stopped a shot by Wyatt Johnson with 1:28 remaining in the third period after the Stars pulled their goalie.

Key stat

With Gauthier’s goal in the first period, the Ducks have 39 goals by players age 22 or younger, tied with San Jose for second-most in the league. Columbus leads with 43.

Up next

Both teams are at Los Angeles for their next game — Dallas on Friday night and Anaheim on Saturday night.

