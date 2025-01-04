Zapala scores season-high 15 points as No. 18 Michigan State holds off Ohio State 69-62

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Szymon Zapala scored a season-high 15 points and No. 18 Michigan State made 8 of 10 free throws to hold off Ohio State 69-62 for its third straight win to start Big Ten play. Zapala fueled a 12-0 run to build a 14-point lead for the Spartans (12-2, 3-0). However, the Buckeyes rallied as John Mobley Jr. hit a 3 and Bruce Thornton followed with a jumper with 8:47 left to go up, 50-49. Ohio State (9-5, 1-2) then committed turnovers on three straight possessions. Xavier Booker drove the length of the floor for a three-point play, Tre Holloman drilled a 3 and Booker dunked to give Michigan State a 57-50 lead. The Spartans finished strong at the line. Micah Parrish had with 13 points to lead Ohio State.

