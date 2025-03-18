Zakai Zeigler eager to finish his March Madness tenure getting the Vols to their 1st Final Four
Zakai Zeigler has one overriding goal for his final season with the Tennessee Volunteers, and that’s making sure they accomplish something this program has never done: Reach their first Final Four. The Volunteers have a lengthy NCAA Tournament history with their 27th berth. They managed to scratch off one item on Tennessee’s to-do list by earning its first No. 1 seed, and now sights are set on finishing a very good season in the best way possible. Zeigler says the Vols understand is in front of them. He wants to go out with a bang.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.