Zack Steffen plays first US match in nearly 3 years in 3-0 friendly win over Costa Rica

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Goalkeeper Zack Steffen played his first international match in nearly three years, Brian White and Caden Clark scored their first national team goals and the United States beat Costa Rica 3-0 on Wednesday night in the Americans’ second straight friendly without Europe-based players.

White scored in the 21st minute and Clark in the 77th as Steffen made a pair of excellent saves to preserve the shutout. Patrick Agyemang added a goal in the 90th, scoring for the second straight game.

Steffen had not played for the U.S. since a 2-0 loss in the final World Cup qualifier at Costa Rica on March 30, 2022. He was left off the World Cup roster by coach Gregg Berhalter, who started Matt Turner at the tournament in Qatar, then was restored to the team last October after Mauricio Pochettino took over.

Steffen jumped to his left and used his right hand to tip away Alejandro Bran’s shot from outside the penalty area in the 37th minute. He showed quick reflexes to parry’s Allan Cruz’s shot from about 10 yards out in the 56th.

Now 29, Steffen returned to the U.S. with Colorado of Major League Soccer last year after playing in just two Premier League matches in 4 1/2 seasons with Manchester City.

Playing his third international match, White scored after he sprinted into the penalty area to take a through pass from Diego Luna, took a touch and beat goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado to the far post. White, who turns 29 on Feb. 3, became the oldest American to score his first international goal since 29-year-old Matt Besler in 2016.

Clark, a 21-year-old playing his second international match, got his goal when he one-timed a left foot shot at the top of the penalty area from a cross by Emeka Eneli, who stole the ball from Bran on a flank.

Agyemang, a 24-year-old who debuted Saturday, scored on an angled shot.

Europe-based players return for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Panama on March 20. That match is during one of just six training camps remaining with the top pool before players arrive ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Steffen was among eight changes to the starting lineup from Saturday’s 3-1 win over Venezuela. Defender Miles Robinson, among the three holdovers, made his first international start at right back.

Central defenders Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman were added to the lineup along with left back DeJuan Jones, along with Eneli and Luna in midfield, winger Indiana Vassilev and White. Ream and Zimmerman became the first pair of over-30 nongoalkeepers to start since Ream and Michael Bradley in 2019.

Playing its first match since hiring Miguel Herrera as coach, Costa Rica gave debuts to four starters: defenders Santiago van der Putten and Ryan Bolaños, midfielder Creichel Pérez and forward Josimar Méndez. In addition, goalkeeper Anthony Walker and defender Kevin Espinoza debuted at the start of the second half.

