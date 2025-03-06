Zack Martin, the guy drafted instead of Johnny Manziel, bids adieu to Cowboys with retirement

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Zack Martin’s decorated career with the Dallas Cowboys started with him known as the guy the club drafted instead of Johnny Manziel. It is ending with his retirement after seven All-Pro nods in 11 seasons and a likely spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones is the one who persuaded his dad, owner and general manager Jerry Jones, to draft Martin over Manziel at No. 16 overall in 2014. Manziel’s NFL career quickly flamed out. Martin was one of the league’s best linemen his entire career.

