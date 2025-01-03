Zach Hicks scores 20 points, Penn State moves to 9-0 at home with 84-80 victory over Northwestern

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Zach Hicks scored 20 points to lead four in double figures and Penn State held off Northwestern for an 84-80 victory. Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 15 of his 17 points from the line and had seven assists and five steals for Penn State. Northwestern’s Brooks Barnhizer scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his seventh consecutive double-double. Nick Martinelli added 18 points. Northwestern had cut the deficit to 82-80 when Ty Berry missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with 6.7 seconds remaining. Northwestern regained possession, but Baldwin forced a turnover and then sealed it at the the line with 1.6 left.

