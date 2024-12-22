Zach Ertz is playing for Commanders against the Eagles a week after being concussed

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Zach Ertz is playing for the Washington Commanders against the Philadelphia Eagles a week after leaving their last game because of a concussion. The veteran tight end and safety Jeremy Chinn were each active after going through concussion protocol and being cleared. Ertz is facing the Eagles for just the second time with both meetings coming this season. He played his first eight and a half NFL seasons with Philadelphia and helped the team win the Super Bowl in the 2017 season. Commanders cornerback Michael Davis was a healthy scratch in Marshon Lattimore’s second game with them.

