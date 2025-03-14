Zach Eflin to start season opener for Orioles in Toronto

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin will start for the Baltimore Orioles on opening day. The Orioles posted a video on social media showing Eflin getting the news from his wife and children. The team visits Toronto for its opener on March 27. Eflin, who turns 31 on April 8, went a combined 10-9 with a 3.59 ERA in 28 starts last season with Tampa Bay and Baltimore. The right-hander was 5-2 with a 2.60 ERA in nine starts after the Orioles acquired him at the trade deadline.

