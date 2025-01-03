Zaay Green scores 27 and No. 19 Alabama women open SEC play with a 79-69 win over Florida

TUSCALOOSA. Ala. (AP) — Zaay Green had 27 points and six assists to help No. 19 Alabama beat Florida 79-69 for its 13th straight home victory. Alabama (14-1), which won an SEC opener for the first time since the 2021-22 season, is off to its best start in program history, having only lost to now-No. 20 California. Alabama was without leading scorer Sarah Ashlee Barker, averaging 16.1 points per game, for most of the game after she suffered an injury with eight minutes to go in the second quarter. She was helped off the floor by the athletic staff and did not return. Diana Collins added 12 points and Aaliyah Nye had 10 for Alabama. Essence Cody grabbed 11 rebounds to go with nine points. Green was 12 of 22 from the field.

