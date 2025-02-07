Young Trail Blazers ride a wave of 6 straight wins and defying expectations

The sullen faces that were so common after losses earlier this season have given way to chest-bumps and high fives as the Portland Trail Blazers ride a sustained — and somewhat surprising — winning streak. The Blazers have won six straight and 10 of their last 11 games, prompting perhaps too-soon speculation about a playoff run. The young team that went into the season looking at another rebuilding year is now 23-29, exceeding its win total of 21 from last season. While still sitting at 13th in the Western Conference, they are edging closer to those play-in spots with 30 games remaining.

