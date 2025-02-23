Young scores 27 points, Burnham sparks large run in 2nd half to help Virginia Tech beat Miami 81-68

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jaydon Young scored 27 points, Ben Burnham added 14 and the pair combined for six 3-pointers in the second half to help Virginia Tech beat Miami 81-68 on Saturday night.

The score was tied at 38 at the break and Miami opened the second half on a 10-4 surge for a 48-42 advantage with 15:14 remaining. Burnham answered with consecutive 3-pointers and ended a 33-11 run with another 3 to give Virginia Tech a 75-59 lead with about five minutes left.

Young scored 19 points and was 3 of 8 from distance in the second half for Virginia Tech (12-15, 7-9 Atlantic Coast Conference). Burnham scored 11 second-half points with three 3s. They finished with nine of the Hokies’ 12 3-pointers.

A.J. Staton-McCray, who entered seven points shy of surpassing 1,000 career points, made four 3s and scored 21 points to lead Miami (6-21, 2-14). Lynn Kidd added 16 points, Paul Djobet had 12 points and Brandon Johnson 10.

The Hurricanes shot 54% (14 of 26) and made half of their 10 3-point shots in the first half but shot 39% (10 of 26) and 2 of 10 from long range after the break.

Virginia Tech hosts No. 25 Louisville on Tuesday.

Miami will look to end a three-game losing streak with a home game against third-ranked Duke on Tuesday.

