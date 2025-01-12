Young, Johnson help Virginia Tech hold off Cal in 71-68 win

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Reserve Jaydon Young scored 14 points, Tyler Johnson recorded a double-double and Virginia Tech withstood Cal’s rally and beat the Golden Bears 71-68. Johnson scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Brandon Rechsteiner and Mylyjael Poteat each scored 12 points for the Hokies, who entered the game having lost three of their past four. Andrej Stojakovic scored 24 points and reserve Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 14 points for Cal. Stojakovic’s 3-point attempt to tie it with two seconds left rimmed out to end the game.

