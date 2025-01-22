Young guns prove PSG can deliver in the Champions League without Mbappé

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain finally showed it can shine in the Champions League without superstar Kylian Mbappé by rallying from 2-0 down in the second half to beat Manchester City 4-2 for a crucial victory. It moved PSG out of the elimination zone in the competition’s new-look format and dumped City in it with one game to play. PSG winger Bradley Barcola scored one and set up another for France teammate Ousmane Dembélé. Midfielder Joao Neves headed in the winner. PSG had struggled for goals in the competition since Mbappé’s offseason departure for Real Madrid. This was just the type of teamwork PSG coach Luis Enrique had demanded on the eve of this game.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.