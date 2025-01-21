Young collector nabs rare Paul Skenes card that could offer him a hefty haul in trade with Pirates

An 11-year-old collector in Los Angeles has scooped up a one-of-a-kind baseball card featuring National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes. Now comes the fun part, seeing what the collector could get for it in a trade. The Pittsburgh Pirates have said they’ll offer a package that includes season tickets at PNC Park for 30 years in exchange for the card, which includes Skenes’ autograph and a patch from a game-worn uniform. Skenes’ girlfriend, LSU gymnast and influence Livvy Dunne, has also offered the winner a chance to join her in a luxury suite during one of Skenes’ starts.

