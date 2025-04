Yelich’s 5th career slam and Bauers’ 2-run homer power the Brewers to an 11-3 win over the Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his fifth career grand slam and Jake Bauers added a two-run homer as part of an eight-run sixth inning, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to an 11-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

Yelich’s fifth home run this season and first grand slam in more than three years came on a 2-2 fastball from reliever Lou Trivino and broke open what had been a close game. Three batters later, Bauers went deep for his second homer of the season.

Brice Turang added four hits for Milwaukee. Bauers had three hits and William Contreras drove in two runs to help the Brewers win for the fourth time in 11 road games this season.

Jose Quintana (3-0) remained unbeaten after allowing one run and six hits in six innings. Quintana, who was a reliever for the Giants in 2021, had three strikeouts and two walks.

Grant Anderson, Bryan Hudson and Joel Payamps each retired three batters to complete the win for the Brewers.

Wilmer Flores had three hits and an RBI for San Francisco.

Giants starter Jordan Hicks (1-3) allowed eight hits and six runs, five earned, in five innings. Since throwing six scoreless innings in his first start of the season, Hicks has been tagged for 20 runs over 21 1/3 innings (8.44 ERA).

Key moment

With runners at first and second in the sixth inning, Giants catcher Patrick Bailey was charged with a passed ball and then threw wildly into right field for an error that allowed one run to score.

Key stat

The Giants hit into three double plays.

Up next

Giants RHP Logan Webb (2-1, 2.40 ERA) faces Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (2-1, 1.91) on Wednesday.

