BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg scored 22 points to help the UAB Blazers beat the Florida Atlantic Owls 81-76. Christian Coleman added 15 points for UAB (10-7, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Tre Carroll led Florida Atlantic (9-8, 2-2) with 20 points.

