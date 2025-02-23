Yankees use ABS challenge system to keep an inning going, then score 3 runs against Toronto

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Changing one ball to a strike can completely alter an inning. Saturday was proof of that. The New York Yankees used the Automated Ball-Strike System to turn a strikeout into a walk, then went on to score three runs in the top of the sixth against Toronto. The ABS is being tested during major league spring training after years of experiments in the minors. New York’s Everson Pereira was initially called out on strikes on a full count for what would have been the third out of the sixth. But the call was challenged and changed to a ball, putting Pereira on first. Spencer Jones then followed with a two-run homer, and two batters later, Ismael Munguia added an RBI triple.

