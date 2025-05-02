Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with strained right oblique

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is expected to miss four-to-six weeks because of a strained right oblique.

Chisholm was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, three days after getting hurt during a swing in a game at the Baltimore Orioles.

Manager Aaron Boone said Chisholm has a high-grade strain.

“I actually just was talking a couple of minutes ago to him he even said he couldn’t believe it. So we’ll see,” Boone said before a series opener against Tampa Bay. “I think it’s going to be some time. In his mind it’s going to be real quick but I think it’s going to be a while, but we’ll just see how he heals up.”

Chisholm grabbed at his side after fouling off a first pitch from Kyle Gibson during the first inning, took a ball and then stepped out of the batter’s box to stretch the side, prompting Boone and an athletic trainer to come out and speak with him.

Chisholm remained in the game, doubled into the right-field corner on the next pitch and when the ball was bobbled headed to third and slid in headfirst. He appeared in discomfort and immediately left the game for a pinch runner.

“That’s kind of why the number is four to six weeks,” Boone said. “That being said, Jazz, his history is he is quick healer, so we’ll see, but that’s kind of the easy diagnosis.”

Chisholm’s roster move was retroactive to Wednesday, and the Yankees recalled infielder Jorbit Vivas from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Acquired from Miami last July 27, Chisholm is hitting .181 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in 30 games. He was sidelined between Aug. 12 and 23 last year because of a sprained left elbow sustained on a headfirst slide.

Vivas was in the starting lineup at second base and batting ninth. He hit .319 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 26 games at Triple-A.

LeMahieu continues rehab after cortisone shot

DJ LeMahieu was slated to continue his rehab Friday for Double-A Somerset after a cortisone injection to treat discomfort in his hip earlier this week.

LeMahieu has not played for the Yankees since straining his left calf in his spring training debut on March 1. He played four rehab games for Double-A Somerset from April 22-27 before the injection.

“I think a couple of days down was him being very proactive and like we got the make sure we get this right,” Boone said. “It’s good that he’s back playing.”

Boone said LeMahieu, if he recovers, could be an option while Chisholm is sidelined.

Stanton could hit on the field again soon

Giancarlo Stanton, who was moved to the 60-day injured list Thursday, could soon face pitchers.

Boone said Stanton may face rehabbing reliever Jake Cousins (right elbow flexor strain) next week.

“Still more of the same, like going through his running progression, doing high-speed stuff with the hitting,” Boone said. “He might hit live this week, I think early next week. I think Cousins has a live and G could be in that potentially.”

Stanton took swings on the field on April 22 in Cleveland, his first on-field hitting since being disagnosed with tendinitis that has shut him down before since spring training.

Beeter moves rehab to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Clayton Beeter, recovering from right shoulder impingement syndrome, had his rehab moved to Double-A Somerset.

Beeter has an 8.10 ERA in three rehab appearances between Somerset and Class A Tampa.

