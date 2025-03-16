Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt scratched from spring training start because of shoulder soreness

New York Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt has been scratched from his Grapefruit League start against Toronto on Monday. Schmidt is dealing with some shoulder soreness, manager Aaron Boone told reporters in Florida. Schmidt is going to have a bullpen session instead of facing the Blue Jays. The 29-year-old Schmidt went 5-5 with a 2.85 ERA in 16 starts for the Yankees last season. New York has been hit hard by injuries during spring training. Ace right-hander Gerrit Cole is out with a season-ending elbow injury.

